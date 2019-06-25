taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey ratifies new military service law

Military service period to be reduced to 6 months under the new law.

AA | 25.06.2019 - 18:04..
Turkish parliament on Tuesday ratified a new military service law cutting the military service period in half.

NEW MILITARY SERVICE LAW

A total of 335 lawmakers approved the law in the 600-seat parliament, 17 lawmakers voted against it, and two lawmakers abstained.

The new law reduces the military service period to 6 months from 12 months, which also makes the paid military permanent for those who can afford it.

Turkey ratifies new military service law

The Turkish citizens will be required to undergo a one-month military training and they will be exempted from serving for the rest five months by paying 31,000 Turkish liras ($5,371) under the the new law.

