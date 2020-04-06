Turkey records 574 coronavirus death

Turkey confirmed Sunday that 73 more people died from the coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 574.

27,069 TETSED POSITIVE FOR THE DISEASE

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 27,069 as 3,135 more people tested positive for the virus in a day,according to data Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on Twitter.

Koca also held a video-conference meeting with Turkish doctors discussing the epidemic.

So far, a total of 1,042 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 1,381 patients are currently under intensive care units, the data shows.

Also, 20,065 tests were conducted on Sunday, and the number of overall tests carried out so far reached 181,445.