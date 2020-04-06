taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.7464
Euro
7.3051
Altın
1621.58
Borsa
89552.61
Gram Altın
350.847
Bitcoin
47083.34

Turkey records 574 coronavirus death

Country registers 3,135 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours, bringing total number to 27,069.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey records 574 coronavirus death

Turkey confirmed Sunday that 73 more people died from the coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 574.

27,069 TETSED POSITIVE FOR THE DISEASE

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 27,069 as 3,135 more people tested positive for the virus in a day,according to data Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on Twitter.

Koca also held a video-conference meeting with Turkish doctors discussing the epidemic.

Turkey records 574 coronavirus death

So far, a total of 1,042 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, while 1,381 patients are currently under intensive care units, the data shows.

Also, 20,065 tests were conducted on Sunday, and the number of overall tests carried out so far reached 181,445.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish gov't distributes free face masks amid outbreak
Citizens can apply for free masks through the country's postal service
Turkey producing 1 million masks every week, defense minister says
Hulusi Akar also recalled that Turkey dispatched medical aid to Italy and Spain, the nations worst hit in Europe by the novel coronavirus.
Turkish forces neutralize PKK terrorists in Syria
According to the defense ministry’s statement, terrorists were trying to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone.
Turkish gov’t announces new coronavirus measures
Police and gendarmerie teams began implementing measures by setting up checkpoints at entrances and exits to cities beginning at midnight.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İran'dan Çin'e: Vaka sayılarıyla dünyayı yanılttınız
İran'dan Çin'e: Vaka sayılarıyla dünyayı yanılttınız
124
Sağlık Bakanı Koca, İstanbul için hekimlerle buluştu
Sağlık Bakanı Koca, İstanbul için hekimlerle buluştu
61
Ücretsiz maske başvuruları, e-Devlet üzerinden yapılacak
Ücretsiz maske başvuruları, e-Devlet üzerinden yapılacak
45
İngiltere'nin Çin'den aldığı test kitleri virüslü çıktı
İngiltere'nin Çin'den aldığı test kitleri virüslü çıktı
98
Elini kaptırdığı makine ile hastaneye götürüldü
Elini kaptırdığı makine ile hastaneye götürüldü
31
Karantinadan kaçıp Rize'ye giden hasta yakalandı
Karantinadan kaçıp Rize'ye giden hasta yakalandı
52
Oğluna doğum günü sürprizi isteyen anneyi kırmadılar
Oğluna doğum günü sürprizi isteyen anneyi kırmadılar
53
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir