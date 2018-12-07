Turkey records largest fall in terrorism across Europe

Turkey recorded the largest fall in terrorism across Europe last year, a global terrorism ranking list said.

The Global Terrorism Index 2018 said fatalities from terrorism in the country fell from 659 in 2016 to 123 in 2017. Across Europe deaths from terrorism reduced 75 percent.

TERROR ORGANIZATIONS' PRESENCE DECREASED 81 PERCENT

The list based on 163 countries was released by Australia-based think tank Institute for Economics and Peace. Turkey also showed a reduction in Daesh and PKK presence by 81 percent.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.