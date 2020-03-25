taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey removes tariffs on ethyl alcohol imports

Bulk ethyl alcohol used in the production of disinfectant and traditional Turkish cologne

AA | 25.03.2020 - 11:17..
Turkey removed tariffs on ethyl alcohol imports amid coronavirus pandemic, announcing the decision in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

The move aims to support production of disinfectant and cologne, traditional ethanol-based scented disinfectant in Turkey.

THE TARIFF ON BULK ETHYL ALCOHOL IMPORTS WAS 10 PERCENT

On March 13, Turkey temporarily stopped requiring ethanol in gasoline to help boost disinfectant production.

Suspending ethanol’s use in gasoline will provide an additional 20,000 cubic meters for the production of disinfectants and colognes in the country, according to Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority.

