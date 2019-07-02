taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey reobtains $1.4B in hazelnut exports

According to the reports, the country sold nearly a quarter million tons of hazelnut between September and June.

AA | 02.07.2019 - 16:10..
Turkey exported over 245,000 tons of hazelnuts in the first 10 months of the export season, the Black Sea Exporters Association said on Tuesday.

EU COUNTRIES REMAIN THE TOP EXPORT MARKETS

Between September 2018 and June 2019, hazelnut exports dropped by 4.3% compared to the same period previous year. Turkey made a $1.43 billion revenue in hazelnut exports during the 10-month period, down 10.6%.

Turkey reobtains $1.4B in hazelnut exports

European countries remained the top export market for Turkish hazelnuts, buying over 75%, or around 185,000 tons, of Turkey's total hazelnut exports over the ten months.

Turkey, the world's largest hazelnut exporter, earned $1.78 billion with nearly 287,000 tons of hazelnut exports last season, from September 2017 to the end of August 2018.

