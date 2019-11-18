taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Turkey repairs hospital damaged by YPG terrorists in Syria

YPG/PKK terror group used churches, hospitals, and other schools in the area of Turkey’s anti-terrorist operation as ammunition depots.

AA | 18.11.2019 - 09:56..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists during Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria, a hospital in Ras al-Ayn is now fully repaired to serve patients.

The terrorists previously used the hospital as a headquarter, with tunnels dug in the basement floor. They also set booby traps in the hospital rooms.

TURKEY ASSIGNED HEALTH STAFF

Following Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring, the hospital was cleared of terrorists and the improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Turkey’s Health Ministry took responsibility in the restoration of the hospital.

Turkey also assigned health staff to the hospital to extend a helping hand to the patients in the Syrian region.

The hospital was first cleared of explosives and its service capacity was significantly boosted with mobile health trucks and emergency services. The hospital serves round-the-clock.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
