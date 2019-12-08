Turkey repatriates Australian Daesh terrorist to his home country

Turkey extradited another foreign terrorist fighter to his home country, according to the Interior Ministry on Sunday.

The ministry said in a written statement that a foreign terrorist fighter of Australian nationality was sent back to his country.

TURKEY IS DETERMINED TO SEND FOREIGN-BORN TERRORISTS BACK

Turkey’s Interior Ministry said on Nov. 9 that the country would begin extraditing captured Daesh/ISIS terrorists to their home countries.

The issue of handling of Daesh/ISIS members and their families detained in Syria has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin, while several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.