Turkey repatriates total of 15 foreign terrorists

Turkey repatriated a total of 15 foreign terrorist fighters to their home countries over the past eight days.

THERE ARE STILL 944 TERRORISTS TO BE SENT BACK

The extradition process began following the statements of Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Nov. 2, underlining that “Turkey is not a hotel for Daesh/ISIS members of any country."





A total of 10 German, a Danish, a UK, an American, and two Dutch citizenship were deported from Turkey between Nov. 11-19.

There are still 944 foreign terrorist fighters in repatriation centers waiting to be sent back to their home countries, including one stateless.