Turkey responds to harassing fire in Syria's Afrin

The Turkish military on Tuesday retaliated to harassing fire by YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria's northwestern Afrin, officials said.

TURKISH MILITARY RESPONDED WITH EQUAL FORCE

According to a tweet by the National Defense Ministry, the firing came from Tal Rifaat city in Syria.

In its more than 30 year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.