taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.38345
Euro
6.1
Altın
1286.13
Borsa
104293.98
Gram Altın
222.981

Turkey responds to harassing fire in Syria's Afrin

YPG/PKK terrorists open fire on Turkish soldiers from Syria's Tal Rifaat city.

AA | 05.03.2019 - 15:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Turkish military on Tuesday retaliated to harassing fire by YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria's northwestern Afrin, officials said.

TURKISH MILITARY RESPONDED WITH EQUAL FORCE

According to a tweet by the National Defense Ministry, the firing came from Tal Rifaat city in Syria.

Turkey responds to harassing fire in Syria's Afrin

In its more than 30 year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Kılıçdaroğlu'na yeni parti iddiaları soruldu

Kılıçdaroğlu'na yeni parti iddiaları soruldu

39
Hindistan: Savaş çıksa 10 günlük cephanemiz var

Hindistan: Savaş çıksa 10 günlük cephanemiz var

50
6 bin 208 tekne Türk bayrağı taktı

6 bin 208 tekne Türk bayrağı taktı

216
İyi Parti Gezici Araştırma'ya dava açıyor

İyi Parti Gezici Araştırma'ya dava açıyor

93
CHP'nin Beyoğlu adayı: LGBT'nin suçu ne

CHP'nin Beyoğlu adayı: LGBT'nin suçu ne

132
Geleceğin Gebze-Harem minibüsü

Geleceğin Gebze-Harem minibüsü

52
Yunan Bakan Türkiye'yi tehdit etmeye kalktı

Yunan Bakan Türkiye'yi tehdit etmeye kalktı

113
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir