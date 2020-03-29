taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey restricts inter-city, international travels

On Friday, President Erdoğan had said inter-city travels are now subject to local authorities' permission and only a well-spaced seating arrangement would be allowed on buses.

AA | 29.03.2020 - 09:05..
As part of measures against the coronavirus in Turkey, those making inter-city travels will be tested for high fever and coughing, with systems set up at entrances and exits of cities, the Turkish interior minister said on Saturday.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTS DOWN BY 90 PERCENT

"If a trace of illness is found during these checks, all passengers present in the vehicle will be quarantined," Suleyman Soylu said.

Soylu noted that the use of public transport in the country down by 90%, thanking the Turkish public for their diligence in this regard.

Turkey restricts inter-city, international travels

Turkey on Friday also suspended all international flights as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Turkey restricts inter-city, international travels

Erdogan announced flexible working hours for the private sector as well, after announcing the same for public workers, to bring the risk for the public to a minimum.

Turkey restricts inter-city, international travels

