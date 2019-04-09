Turkey, Russia and Iran foreign affairs committees to meet

Moscow on Wednesday will host a trilateral meeting between the foreign affairs committees of the parliaments of Turkey, Russia, and Iran.

REGIONAL PEACE WILL DISCUSES

The meeting will be held for the first time at the parliamentary level at Turkey's suggestion in order to contribute to regional peace, security, and stability said a statement by the Turkish parliamentary committee.

Topics to be discussed at the meeting include “relations between the three countries, regional developments, the role and the importance of parliaments and their perspectives and proposal for settlements to the problems,” it added.

Later trilateral meetings between the committees will be hosted in the Turkish capital Ankara, and then in Iran's capital Tehran. The three countries also cooperate as part of the Astana process, meant to bring peace and stability to war-torn Syria.