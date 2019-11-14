taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey, Russia complete 6th joint patrols

The patrols were carried out in the Darbasiyah region east of the Euphrates River.

AA | 14.11.2019 - 14:02..
Turkish and Russian troops have completed the sixth round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month, in an area of a Turkish anti-terror operation, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

PATROL WAS COMPLETED WITH FOUR VEHICLES

"In the Darbasiyah region east of the Euphrates, the sixth joint land patrol between Turkish and Russian units have been completed with four vehicles each and accompanying UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicle]," the ministry said on Twitter.

The first joint ground patrols, on Nov. 1, took place 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Ras al-Ayn and 30 km (18.6 mi) west of the city of Qamishli.

On Tuesday, the fifth patrols were carried out in the town of Ayn al-Arab, also known as Kobani, east of the Euphrates River.

