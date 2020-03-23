taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey, Russia conduct joint patrol in Syria's Idlib

Turkish, Russian forces conduct 2nd joint patrol on the M4 highway in Idlib, northern Syria.

AA | 23.03.2020 - 15:52..
Turkish and Russian forces have conducted the second joint patrol on the M4 highway in Idlib, northwestern Syria, in line with the Moscow Agreement, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

SECOND JOINT PATROL HAS BEEN COMPLETED

“Within the framework of the Moscow agreement, the 2nd joint Turkish-Russian land patrol on the M4 highway has been completed with the contribution of air and land assets,” a ministry statement said.

Turkey, Russia conduct joint patrol in Syria's Idlib

Turkey and Russia agreed on a protocol which urged parties to "cease all military actions along the line of contact in the Idlib de-escalation area starting from 00:01 of March 6, 2020."

Turkey, Russia conduct joint patrol in Syria's Idlib

It added that both parties stressed the importance of prevention of further deterioration of the humanitarian situation, protection of civilians and ensuring humanitarian assistance to all Syrians in need.

The protocol also noted that joint Turkish-Russian patrols would begin on March 15 along the M4 highway from the settlement of Trumba -- 2 km (1.2 mi) to the west of Saraqib -- to the settlement of Ain-Al-Havr.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey quarantines over 11,000 returnees from abroad
The quarantined people will be closely monitored for symptoms of coronavirus.
Turkey starts online education amid coronavirus outbreak
Turkish National Education Minister Ziya Selcuk teaches the first online class for millions of students on March 23, 2020.
Turkey launches anti-terrorist operation Trap-9 in east
Over 1,000 security personnel launched action against terrorists including PKK in Bingol province.
Turkey lets civil servants work remotely
Turkish authorities said that flexible work arrangements apply to employees of public institutions and organizations.
