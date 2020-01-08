taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey, Russia inaugurate the TurkStream gas pipeline

Russian energy giant Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller had announced in December 2014 that Putin canceled the construction of the South Stream pipeline that planned to carry Russian gas to Europe via Bulgaria

AA | 08.01.2020 - 17:39..
Turkey, Russia inaugurate the TurkStream gas pipeline

The TurkStream natural gas pipeline was launched Wednesday with an opening ceremony in Istanbul with the attendance of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin along with energy ministers from both countries.

Turkish and Russian presidents hailed Wednesday TurkStream natural gas pipeline project, saying the cooperation between two countries has been improving in all fields “despite efforts at obstruction.”

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of TurkStream project in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan termed the project “historic” in terms of bilateral ties and cooperation in the energy field.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was also in attendance of the launch ceremony.

"A NEW SYMBOL OF COOPERATION"

"This is a pioneering and unique project. It will not only secure Turkey's energy market but also south and southeastern Europe," Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in his speech during the ceremony. "It will also bring the participating countries closer," he added.

Turkey, Russia inaugurate the TurkStream gas pipeline

Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez called the project "visionary" and "a new symbol of cooperation between Turkey and Russia." He said the pipeline is a "win-win-win project" for Russia, Turkey and millions of people in Europe while providing stability to the region and sustainability for energy markets.

Turkey, Russia inaugurate the TurkStream gas pipeline WATCH

The minister explained that the TurkStream project consists of two lines with a total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year.  The first line will carry 15.75 bcm of Russian gas to Turkish consumers every year, and the second line will carry another 15.75 bcm from Russia to Europe via Turkey.

