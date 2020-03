Turkey has dispatched 26,000 test kits for the novel coronavirus to Colombia, the latter's National Institute of Food and Drug Monitoring (INVIMA) said Tuesday.

COLOMBIA WILL RUN TESTS MORE EFFICIENTLY

INVIMA said in a statement that the kits arrived on Sunday, enabling the country to run tests quicker and more efficiently.

INVIMA Director Julio Cesar Aldana Bula thanked the Turkish government for its support.