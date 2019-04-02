taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.56155
Euro
6.2403
Altın
1289.5
Borsa
94981.4
Gram Altın
230.477

Turkey sends aid to Colombia

State aid agency distributes construction equipment to help repair building damage, resume work.

AA | 02.04.2019 - 15:25..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey’s state aid agency distributed aid last week in western Colombia after floods left more than 7,000 homeless.

MATERIALS TO HELP IN REPAIRS

The Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) provided local farmers and shopkeepers equipment and materials to help in repairs of damaged buildings in Istmina, Choco, the agency said in a written statement on Sunday. TIKA also sent school supplies to 140 students in Andres Bello Primary School in the same region.

Turkey sends aid to Colombia

Governor Jhoany Palacios had called for aid after flooding in the San Juan River devastated local people who were already living in extreme poverty, now having lost their livelihoods. TIKA sent locals construction tools such as shovels, chainsaws, drilling equipment and field measurement devices to help them resume work and repair damages from the deluge.

Turkey sends aid to Colombia

Luis Ignacio Munoz, a member of the Colombian National Center for Disaster Management, coordinated the assistance. "Our mission is to help international organizations to reach the assistance to the victims as soon as possible. We know that TIKA's activities cover not only the Choco region but also many parts of Colombia and we congratulate them for their efforts," he said.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Melih Gökçek'in seçim değerlendirmesi

Melih Gökçek'in seçim değerlendirmesi

292
Belediye başkanlarının maaşları

Belediye başkanlarının maaşları

142
Ekrem İmamoğlu, Fatih Portakal'ın ev arkadaşı çıktı

Ekrem İmamoğlu, Fatih Portakal'ın ev arkadaşı çıktı

340
Buket Aydın haber sunarken hiç gülmedi

Buket Aydın haber sunarken hiç gülmedi

371
Abdüllatif Şener'in yerel seçimde Konya'da CHP'ye etkisi

Abdüllatif Şener'in yerel seçimde Konya'da CHP'ye etkisi

130
Kaşıkçı'nın çocuklarına rüşvet verildi

Kaşıkçı'nın çocuklarına rüşvet verildi

76
F-35'in en kritik partner ülkesi: Türkiye

F-35'in en kritik partner ülkesi: Türkiye

135
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir