Turkey sends medical aid to Balkans to fight virus

Turkish government on Wednesday delivered medical supplies to five Balkan countries to help fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"Masks, overalls, and test kits prepared by Turkey’s Health Ministry will be delivered to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo at the instructions of our President Erdoğan," the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey previously sent medical aid to Italy and Spain, the countries in Europe worst hit by the virus.