Turkey sends medical aid to Balkans to fight virus

A Turkish military aircraft departed from the capital Ankara early Wednesday to carry aid to the Balkan countries to help them fight the outbreak.

Turkish government on Wednesday delivered medical supplies to five Balkan countries to help fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

MEDICAL SUPPLIES WERE DELIVERED

"Masks, overalls, and test kits prepared by Turkey’s Health Ministry will be delivered to Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Kosovo at the instructions of our President Erdoğan," the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey sends medical aid to Balkans to fight virus WATCH

Turkey previously sent medical aid to Italy and Spain, the countries in Europe worst hit by the virus.

Turkey will monitor coronavirus patients’ mobility
A new device developed to monitor the isolation of cases.
Turkish Finance Minister announces cash aid
Berat Albayrak said that 4.4 million low-income families will benefit from the new cash aid.
Turkey confirms coronavirus deaths rises to 725
So far, a total of 1,582 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, health minister Fahrettin Koca said.
Turkish Cyprus confirms 3rd death from coronavirus
The 74-year-old patient suffered from hypertension, ischemic heart disease and diabetes.
