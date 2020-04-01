taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey sends medical aid to Italy, Spain

Turkey's aircrafts carrying medical aid for countries worst hit by a novel coronavirus in Europe.

Turkey sends medical aid to Italy, Spain

A Turkish military aircraft carrying medical aid departed from the capital Ankara for Italy and Spain, the countries worst hit by the novel coronavirus in Europe.

SUPPORT MESSAGES WERE WRITTEN

Italy's death toll reached 12,428 on Tuesday, the highest globally. Spain's reported death toll is 8,189.

Turkey sends medical aid to Italy, Spain

Italy is shut down, with Italians living under stringent restrictions intended to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Turkey sends medical aid to Italy, Spain

The government has said those rules will extend past their original deadline, meaning Italians will celebrate Easter from their homes.

Turkey sends medical aid to Italy, Spain

Turkey sends medical aid to Italy, Spain

