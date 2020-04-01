Turkey sends medical aid to Italy, Spain

A Turkish military aircraft carrying medical aid departed from the capital Ankara for Italy and Spain, the countries worst hit by the novel coronavirus in Europe.

SUPPORT MESSAGES WERE WRITTEN

Italy's death toll reached 12,428 on Tuesday, the highest globally. Spain's reported death toll is 8,189.

Italy is shut down, with Italians living under stringent restrictions intended to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The government has said those rules will extend past their original deadline, meaning Italians will celebrate Easter from their homes.