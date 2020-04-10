taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey sends medical aid to Libya

Turkey has been helping a number of countries to step up their fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey sends medical aid to Libya

Turkey on Friday sent medical supplies to Libya to help fight the novel coronavirus, which has infected 1.6 million people worldwide and claimed nearly 96,000 lives in 185 countries.

TURKEY WILL CONTINUE SENDING MEDICAL AIDS TO COUNTRIES IN NEED

"At the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as part of the preventative measures against coronavirus, medical supplies were sent to our Libyan brothers and our military training cooperation and consultancy teams who are on duty in the region," the country's National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey sends medical aid to Libya

It has sent supplies such as protective equipment and sanitizers to Balkan countries, as well as Spain, Italy and the UK, among others.

Turkey's unemployment rate stands at 13.8 percent in January
According to the country's statistical authority, the number of unemployed aged 15+ falls to 4.3M year-on-year.
WHO: Turkey exemplary country in fight against coronavirus
On March 11, Turkey became the last major nation to report a coronavirus case and confirmed its first death from the disease on March 17.
138,000 Turkish citizens quarantined amid outbreak
Interior minister Fahrettin Koca said that 85-90 of the public isolates themselves at home on weekdays.
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 908
According to the latest data from the health ministry, the total number of registered cases surpasses 42,282 in the country as 4,056 more people test positive for the virus.
