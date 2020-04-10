Turkey sends medical aid to Libya

Turkey on Friday sent medical supplies to Libya to help fight the novel coronavirus, which has infected 1.6 million people worldwide and claimed nearly 96,000 lives in 185 countries.

TURKEY WILL CONTINUE SENDING MEDICAL AIDS TO COUNTRIES IN NEED

"At the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as part of the preventative measures against coronavirus, medical supplies were sent to our Libyan brothers and our military training cooperation and consultancy teams who are on duty in the region," the country's National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

It has sent supplies such as protective equipment and sanitizers to Balkan countries, as well as Spain, Italy and the UK, among others.