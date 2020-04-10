Turkey sends medical aid to UK amid coronavirus fight

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying medical supplies for use against the coronavirus pandemic departed on Friday for the UK.

"AFTER DARKNESS, THERE IS THE MUCH BRIGHTER SUN"

"At the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Turkish Armed Forces aircraft that will transport to United Kingdom the medical aid supplies prepared by Turkey’s Health Ministry to be used in the fight against coronavirus has departed Etimesgut/Ankara," the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The medical aid supplies also carried on a message for the people of the UK, saying: "After hopelessness, there is so much hope and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun. Rumi."





On Wednesday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab thanked Turkey in a phone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for sending medical supplies to help the country deal with the coronavirus pandemic, according to diplomatic sources.

Raab said the move is an "indication of strong friendship between the two countries."