taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9724
Euro
6.6855
Altın
1280.56
Borsa
94169.69
Gram Altın
245.882

Turkey sets record in educating Syrian children

The schooling rate among Syrians in Turkey at primary level hits 96% in 2018, far above the world average.

AA | 03.05.2019 - 17:53..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Primary school enrolment rate of Syrian children in Turkey has surpassed the global average for refugee children.

TURKEY’S GREAT SUPPORT

In Turkey, 96.33% Syrian children are enrolled in primary schools, according to an Ankara-based think thank Tedmem. A 2018 report of the UN Refugee Agency shows that the average schooling rate of refugees in primary schools worldwide is around 61%.

Turkey sets record in educating Syrian children

Turkey managed to achieve its goals due to intensive initiatives of the National Education Ministry, the think tank said.

Turkey sets record in educating Syrian children

The ministry allows Syrian children to receive formal education under Turkish curriculum both in official schools and temporary education centers built for facilitating basic education to refugee children. A total of 523,677 refugee children are receiving education with Turkish curriculum at schools.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Diyarbakır'da HDP'liler ortalığı karıştırdı

Diyarbakır'da HDP'liler ortalığı karıştırdı

277
Nisan ayı enflasyon rakamı açıklandı

Nisan ayı enflasyon rakamı açıklandı

241
Şenol Güneş imaj değiştirdi

Şenol Güneş imaj değiştirdi

95
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın döviz yorumu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'ın döviz yorumu

463
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan AK Parti'ye cevap

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan AK Parti'ye cevap

151
AYM'den tutuklu gazeteciler kararı

AYM'den tutuklu gazeteciler kararı

50
Amerikan ordusunda tecavüze uğrayanların sayısı artıyor

Amerikan ordusunda tecavüze uğrayanların sayısı artıyor

101
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir