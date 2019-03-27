taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey: Shopkeeper uses CPR to save choking puppy

'I could not resist helping that puppy,' says Ömer Yılmaz on bringing the stray dog back to health.

AA | 27.03.2019 - 16:17..
A Turkish man who saved a puppy from suffocation with a kiss of life said on Wednesday it was impossible not to act in that moment of life or death.

"I KNOW HOW IT FEELS TO LOSE YOUR BREATH"

Shopkeeper Ömer Yılmaz used mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on a small stray pup when a piece of food got lodged in its throat causing it faint and lay motionless on the ground. A video went viral on Tuesday of the incident that occurred in the northeastern Rize province on the Black Sea coast.

Turkey: Shopkeeper uses CPR to save choking puppy

First applying a cardiac massage on the ailing puppy, Yılmaz told Anadolu Agency that he could feel its mother's gaze imploring him to bring her baby back to health.

Turkey: Shopkeeper uses CPR to save choking puppy WATCH

Turkey: Shopkeeper uses CPR to save choking puppy

"I know how it feels to lose your breath because I have experienced it. I could not resist helping that puppy," he said. Yılmaz said that shopkeepers in the area often feed local stray dogs, adding: "I like taking care of them. Other shopkeepers also help them."

