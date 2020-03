Turkey will temporarily close bars and nightclubs as of Monday as part of measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

ACROSS ALL 81 PROVINCES

The Interior Ministry on Sunday ordered the closure across all 81 provinces starting 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT).

The global death toll from the virus has surpassed 5,700 with more than 152,000 cases confirmed worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, which has declared the outbreak a pandemic and Europe its epicenter.