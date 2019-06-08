Turkey signs MoU with Canada to boost trade cooperation

Turkey and Canada signed a memorandum of understanding on Saturday to strengthen relations in the fields of trade, industry, services and investment.

"THE DEAL WILL PAVE THE WAYS FOR BUSINESS PEOPLE"

Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and her Canadian counterpart Jim Carr signed the Joint Economic and Trade Commission's (JETCO) MoU at the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Trade and Digital Economy in Tsukuba, Japan.

"We believe that the agreement will contribute to increase commercial relations and investment between Turkey and Canada and pave the ways for business people," Pekcan said.

She went on to say that if the countries sign a free trade agreement it will be an important tool for reaching higher bilateral trade volume and creating legal basis for trade relations.

For his part, Carr stressed their desire to improve trade relations and increase mutual investment between the two countries. He also mentioned that Turkey and Canada could cooperate on education.