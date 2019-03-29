Turkey signs protocol on smart cities with Huawei

Speaking at the signing ceremony in the industrial province of Kocaeli, Turkey's Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said this protocol was a significant step to make Turkey a technology base.

"TURKEY'S OPPORTUNITIES ARE ATTRACTIVE FOR INVESTORS"

"World's giant Huawei and Informatics Valley will work together in the frame of Turkey's Technological Research Council's Research & Development (R&D) Laboratory Support Program," Varank said.

Within the scope of cooperation with Huawei, a center will be established for developing technologies in artificial intelligence, big data, internet of things, blockchain and smart mobility fields, the minister noted.

He added: "We bring prominent R&D companies in our country. We want to see Turkey as a leading production base for industry and technology," Varank said.

He underlined that high value-added production was the basis of the ministry's "National Technology and Powerful Industry" vision. Varank said, Informatics Valley, Turkey's first and biggest thematic technopark, hosts over 50 technology firms. "Turkey has a strong R&D ecosystem, our opportunities are attractive for both domestic and foreign investors," he added.