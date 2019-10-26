taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7751
Euro
6.3945
Altın
1504.51
Borsa
100215.95
Gram Altın
279.379
Bitcoin
48573.84

Turkey slams claims of deporting Syrian refugees illegally

Migration management said in a statement that a total of 364,663 refugees returned to Syria within the scope of voluntary repatriation.

AA | 26.10.2019 - 09:10..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The Directorate General of Migration Management said Friday the claim of Syrians being deported to Syria unlawfully did not reflect the truth and voluntary returns were provided in accordance with international law.

"3 MILLION REFUGEES ARE UNDER TEMPORARY PROTECTION"

"As of October 17, 2019, there are approximately 4 million asylum seekers in Turkey," the agency said in a statement. "Of these, 3 million 674 thousand 588 are Syrians under temporary protection."

Turkey slams claims of deporting Syrian refugees illegally


It criticized the unfair attacks of the policies implemented by Turkey that so far outshines efforts and dedication in this area.

Temporary protection of the Syrians who have left Turkey voluntarily has come to terms due to voluntary repatriation and returns are provided in accordance with international law. "In this context, a total of 364,663 people have returned voluntarily," the statement said.

Turkey slams claims of deporting Syrian refugees illegally

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to get to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The illegal migration trend gained momentum with unrest in the Middle East, especially since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
PYD terör örgütü değil diyen Aksünger'e CHP'den soruşturma

PYD terör örgütü değil diyen Aksünger'e CHP'den soruşturma

161
Şili'de 1 milyon insan sokaklarda

Şili'de 1 milyon insan sokaklarda

40
CHP FETÖ'ye teslim oldu diyen Yılmaz Ateş'e soruşturma

CHP FETÖ'ye teslim oldu diyen Yılmaz Ateş'e soruşturma

63
8 yaşındaki satranç şampiyonu, büyük usta olma yolunda

8 yaşındaki satranç şampiyonu, büyük usta olma yolunda

19
Leicester, Southampton'a 9 attı

Leicester, Southampton'a 9 attı

9
Dünyanın en küçük kamerası üretildi

Dünyanın en küçük kamerası üretildi

30
HDP önünde eylem yapan ailelerden kamera iddiası

HDP önünde eylem yapan ailelerden kamera iddiası

20
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir