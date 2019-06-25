Turkey slams drone attack on Saudi airport

Turkey on Tuesday denounced a deadly attack on a Saudi Arabia airport, which caused casualties.

"WE CALL FOR A POLITICAL SOLUTION"

"We condemn the armed-drone attack targeting Abha International Airport of Saudi Arabia, which killed one person and injured many others," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We call for refraining from acts that would escalate the tension in Yemen and focusing on the UN-led efforts for a political solution" the statement added.

Sunday’s attack left one person dead and 21 others injured, the Saudi led coalition said in a statement issued by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA).