Turkey slams EP’s attitude over Operation Peace Spring

Turkey on Thursday rejected European Parliament's attitude over the country’s anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

"EP HOSTS TERRORISTS CONSTANTLY"

European Parliament had claimed that Turkey's anti-terror operation in Syria violated int'l law, undermines stability.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement: “We are not surprised on the decision of those who host terrorists in their parliament constantly.”

The ministry's statement came after the European Parliament strongly condemned Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria and urged Ankara to withdraw all of its forces from the country.