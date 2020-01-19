taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey slams Haftar’s visit to Greece

In a statement, Turkey's Foreign Minister said that Athens' efforts to derail push for peace in Libya are in vain.

AA | 19.01.2020 - 09:33..
  2. Politics
Libyan General Khalifa Haftar visited Greece and met with top Greek officials on Friday, ahead of Sunday’s conference on Libya in Berlin.

Haftar also had a one-to-one meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, who said afterwards that Haftar agreed the treaties signed between Turkey and Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) need to be cancelled.

"GREECE’S FUTILE EFFORTS ARE IN VAIN"

Inviting Libyan warlord to Greece and stressing the Greek agenda in the Mediterranean are both “futile efforts” to derail the push for peace in Libya, said Turkey’s foreign minister on Saturday.

Turkey slams Haftar’s visit to Greece

“The Greek-Greek Cypriot duo extorts the rights of neighboring countries with their maximalist claims in the Eastern Mediterranean,” said a statement by Mevlut Cavusoglu. “Trying to legitimize these claims by taking advantage of the EU harms peace and stability in the region,” he added.

Turkey slams Haftar’s visit to Greece

The two pacts Turkey “signed with the legitimate government in Libya have alarmed Greece. Instead of dialogue, they severed diplomatic relations with the legitimate government. Unfortunately, they act with the understanding that ‘The enemy of my enemy is my friend’,” he wrote.

Turkey slams Haftar’s visit to Greece

 

