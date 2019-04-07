Turkey slams Netanyahu's remarks over West Bank

Turkey's top officials on Sunday slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks on annexing Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank if re-elected.

"SHAME ON THEM ALL"

“Yet another example of how Netanyahu uses electoral politics to justify occupation and undermine the two-state solution,” presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın wrote on Twitter. “If he is re-elected, will this be a triumph of ‘democracy’ or occupation?” Kalın asked. “Will western democracies react or will they keep appeasing?” he said, adding: “Shame on them all!”





IRRESPONSIBLE STATEMENT

Netanyahu said in an interview with Israeli television: "We will ensure that we are in charge on the ground. And we will impose sovereignty over the settlements in Judea and Samaria [West Bank]."





Writing also on Twitter, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu recalled that West Bank is a “Palestinian territory occupied by Israel in violation of international law.” “Netanyahu’s irresponsible statement to seek votes just before the Israeli general elections cannot and will not change this fact,” Çavuşoğlu said.