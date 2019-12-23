taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9498
Euro
6.6001
Altın
1482.02
Borsa
111880.64
Gram Altın
283.667
Bitcoin
44893.62

Turkey slams Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi case

Turkish authorities said that Saudi ruling on Khashoggi murder far from serving justice.

REUTERS | 23.12.2019 - 17:26..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey said on Monday that Saudi Arabia’s decision to sentence five people to death and three more to jail terms for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was far from serving justice, and repeated its call judicial cooperation with Saudi authorities.

"MURDER IS UNCOVERED"

Earlier on Monday, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Public Prosecutor delivered the sentences over Khashoggi’s killing in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last year.

Turkey slams Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi case

“The ruling announced today...is far from meeting the expectations of our country and the international community that this murder is uncovered in all its aspects, and that justice is served,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ceza, harç ve vergilerde 2020 zammı belli oldu

Ceza, harç ve vergilerde 2020 zammı belli oldu

465
Kanal İstanbul ÇED Raporu yayınlandı

Kanal İstanbul ÇED Raporu yayınlandı

502
Cumhurbaşkanı, yerli otomobille Osmangazi'den geçecek

Cumhurbaşkanı, yerli otomobille Osmangazi'den geçecek

444
2020 yılı Motorlu Taşıtlar Vergisi tutarları

2020 yılı Motorlu Taşıtlar Vergisi tutarları

83
Ercan Kont yaşamını yitirdi

Ercan Kont yaşamını yitirdi

71
CNN Türk muhabiri dilenci kılığına girdi

CNN Türk muhabiri dilenci kılığına girdi

187
Mansur Yavaş ile Sinan Aygün arasındaki gerilim büyüyor

Mansur Yavaş ile Sinan Aygün arasındaki gerilim büyüyor

374
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir