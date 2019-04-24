‘Turkey stands with Colombo against terrorism’

Turkey stands together with Sri Lanka in its fight against terror, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Wednesday.

GREAT SUPPORT FROM TURKEY

"We are shocked by the heinous terrorist attacks targeting innocent people at churches and hotels, claiming lives of more than 300 people and injured many more on 21 April 2019 in Sri Lanka," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu wrote to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Ankara. "We are also grieving for our two citizens who are among the casualties," Çavuşoğlu added. Çavuşoğlu reiterated Ankara’s condemnation of the attacks in the "strongest terms", conveying condolences to the families and Sri Lankan government.

Replying on Twitter, Sri Lanka’s mission expressed its thanks to Çavuşoğlu and Turkey for its "overwhelming support and solidarity" in the aftermath of the Easter Sunday attack when eight explosions targeted different locations in and outside Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka.

The bombings hit churches in Kochchikade, Negombo and Batticaloa cities, as well as Kingsbury, Cinnamon Grand, and Shangri La hotels in Colombo. The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attacks, local media reported. Sri Lanka has declared April 23 a national day of mourning.