taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8692
Euro
6.4563
Altın
1506.56
Borsa
99648.74
Gram Altın
284.857
Bitcoin
50280.06

Turkey starts Operation Peace Spring with ground offensive

Turkish Defense Ministry announced that the ground offensive is carried out as part of Operation Peace Spring.

AA | 10.10.2019 - 09:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş
Turkey starts Operation Peace Spring with ground offensive

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring east of the Euphrates River earlier in the day to secure its borders by eliminating terror elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.

YPG, DAESH TERRORISTS WERE TARGETED

Turkish troops along with the Syrian National Army began the military operation at 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT) against Daesh and PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG terrorists under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey starts Operation Peace Spring with ground offensive

"As was done in Operation Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch, only terrorists, their shelters, positions, weapons, tools and equipment are targeted in the planning and implementation of the operation while all kinds of attention and sensitivity are being shown to prevent damage to civilians/innocent people and historical, cultural and religious structures, infrastructure facilities and elements of friendly and allied countries in the region," the ministry said earlier.

Turkey starts Operation Peace Spring with ground offensive WATCH

Additionally, Turkey attaches great importance not only to its national security but also to the security of religious and ethnic groups in the region, Akar said late Wednesday in a statement.

Turkey starts Operation Peace Spring with ground offensive

Turkish troops also stand with their Syrian brothers east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria and are against terrorist organizations, he added.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Komandolar Fırat'ın doğusunda YPG'yi vuruyor

Komandolar Fırat'ın doğusunda YPG'yi vuruyor

135
Yeşim Salkım hesabını gizledi

Yeşim Salkım hesabını gizledi

175
YPG'nin attığı havan Akçakale'de bir eve isabet etti

YPG'nin attığı havan Akçakale'de bir eve isabet etti

163
Cüneyt Arkın'dan Barış Pınarı Harekatı'na destek videosu

Cüneyt Arkın'dan Barış Pınarı Harekatı'na destek videosu

189
Mucize kurtuluş: Tellere takıldı

Mucize kurtuluş: Tellere takıldı

6
Katar, Barış Pınarı Harekatı'nı destekledi

Katar, Barış Pınarı Harekatı'nı destekledi

44
Barış Pınarı Harekatı İngiliz basınında

Barış Pınarı Harekatı İngiliz basınında

83
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir