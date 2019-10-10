Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring east of the Euphrates River earlier in the day to secure its borders by eliminating terror elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.

YPG, DAESH TERRORISTS WERE TARGETED

Turkish troops along with the Syrian National Army began the military operation at 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT) against Daesh and PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG terrorists under the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"As was done in Operation Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch, only terrorists, their shelters, positions, weapons, tools and equipment are targeted in the planning and implementation of the operation while all kinds of attention and sensitivity are being shown to prevent damage to civilians/innocent people and historical, cultural and religious structures, infrastructure facilities and elements of friendly and allied countries in the region," the ministry said earlier.

Turkey starts Operation Peace Spring with ground offensive WATCH

Additionally, Turkey attaches great importance not only to its national security but also to the security of religious and ethnic groups in the region, Akar said late Wednesday in a statement.

Turkish troops also stand with their Syrian brothers east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria and are against terrorist organizations, he added.