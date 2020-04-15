taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey starts to release inmates amid coronavirus outbreak

Sex crimes that offend the public's conscience, as well as drug crimes, first-degree murder, crimes of violence against women and terrorist crimes, were excluded from the reform.

Thousands of prisoners in Turkey began to be released from various open and closed prisons on April 15, 2020 following a penal reform bill ratified by parliament.

The bill is aimed at reducing the sentences of thousands of prisoners, paving the way for their release in a bid to ease overcrowding and protect them from coronavirus.

THE REFORM WILL BRING MEASURES FOR INMATES WITH COMMUNICABLE DISEASES

The bill was supported by 279 lawmakers in the 600-seat chamber while 51 voted against it. The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party co-prepared the reform with the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

The reform will enable home confinement for some inmates over 65, as well as women who have children aged six and under and sick prisoners who cannot take care of themselves. But it will toughen sentences on those who organize criminal groups for the purpose of monetary profit.

The measures will roughly double the number of beneficiaries of alternative penal arrangements from about 45,000 to 90,000 in home confinement due to illnesses.

