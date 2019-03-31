taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey starts voting in local elections

Turkey is holding its first local elections under the new presidential system, adopted in the April 2017 referendum.

AA | 31.03.2019 - 11:21..
Polling in Turkey’s local elections began on Sunday, with 57 million registered voters expected to cast their ballots in the country's 81 provinces.

44 MILLION CITIZENS WILL VOTE

Voting started at 7.00 a.m local time and will continue through 4.00 p.m. local time in 32 out of Turkey’s 81 provinces. In the remaining provinces, polling stations will open at 8.00 a.m and close at 5.00 p.m. local time.

Voters living in Turkey’s larger cities will vote to elect a mayor for the entire city, as well as district municipal mayors, city council members, mukhtars (neighborhood officials), and members of elder councils. The voters will choose from 12 political parties competing in the local elections.

More than 44 million citizens are expected to vote at 142,777 polling places in 30 biggest cities, called metropolitan municipalities.

Meanwhile, 12.8 million voters will vote at 51,851 polling places across 51 provinces in Turkey.

Turkey is holding its first local elections under the new presidential system, adopted in the April 2017 referendum.

The previous local elections were held in 2014.

