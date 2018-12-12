Turkey 'strongly' condemns fatal attack in France

Turkey has condemned "in the strongest terms" Tuesday's attack targeting a historic Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg.

"We extend condolences to the French People and Government and to the families of those who lost their lives in this heinous attack and wish a speedy recovery to those wounded," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

At least four people were killed and 11 others injured Tuesday when a gunman opened fire Christmas market in Place Kleber square.