Turkey strongly condemns oil tanker attacks

Turkey on Thursday condemned attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

"WE ARE WORRIED ABOUT SECURITY"

"We are concerned that commercial ships in the Gulf region have been targeted for second time in the last one month," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. “We attach importance to the maintenance of the safety of navigation in the Gulf region, which has a strategic location in terms of international maritime transport,” the statement added.

The two tankers, the Marshal Islands-flagged and the Panama-flagged, were on their ways to Taiwan and Singapore from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

At least one of the tankers attacked near Strait of Hormuz was operated by a Japanese company, Japan’s Kyodo news agency quoted Japanese Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko as saying. The tanker is operated by Tokyo-based Kokuka Sangyo Co., according to Kyodo.