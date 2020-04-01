Turkey succeeds in online education

While over 1.5 billion students worldwide have been deprived of face-to-face education due to the coronavirus lockdown, Turkey is the second country to start nationwide remote education.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency, the novel coronavirus hampered education in 184 countries for over 1.5 billion students -- 87 percent of students across the globe.

MOBILE OPERATORS PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH 8 GB OF FREE INTERNET DATA

Shortly after schools were shut down in Turkey, 18 million students began receiving online and TV school lessons through the country's Education Information Network (EBA).

In line with the decisions of Turkey's scientific board on the coronavirus outbreak, remote lessons, which were launched on March 23, will continue until April 30.

EBA, the world's largest online education platform, students can access 1,600 lessons, as well as more than 20,000 interactive content.

Notably, the top three mobile operators in Turkey have provided students with eight gigabytes of free internet data so to access online lessons.

The EBA system has also launched "live classes" where both lecturers and students can see each other, with over 2.7 million students to join such classes if pilot tests prove effective.

In addition to the standard curriculum, the National Education Ministry has also integrated arts, sports, and scientific activities to the EBA system.