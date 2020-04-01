taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.664
Euro
7.2936
Altın
1591.39
Borsa
89166.87
Gram Altın
341.195
Bitcoin
41918.5

Turkey succeeds in online education

While many countries across the world shut down schools in a bid to counter the outbreak, Turkey and China were among the few that commenced online or remote education initiatives.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey succeeds in online education

While over 1.5 billion students worldwide have been deprived of face-to-face education due to the coronavirus lockdown, Turkey is the second country to start nationwide remote education.

According to data compiled by Anadolu Agency, the novel coronavirus hampered education in 184 countries for over 1.5 billion students -- 87 percent of students across the globe.

MOBILE OPERATORS PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH 8 GB OF FREE INTERNET DATA

Shortly after schools were shut down in Turkey, 18 million students began receiving online and TV school lessons through the country's Education Information Network (EBA).

In line with the decisions of Turkey's scientific board on the coronavirus outbreak, remote lessons, which were launched on March 23, will continue until April 30.

Turkey succeeds in online education

EBA, the world's largest online education platform, students can access 1,600 lessons, as well as more than 20,000 interactive content.

Notably, the top three mobile operators in Turkey have provided students with eight gigabytes of free internet data so to access online lessons.

Turkey succeeds in online education

The EBA system has also launched "live classes" where both lecturers and students can see each other, with over 2.7 million students to join such classes if pilot tests prove effective.

In addition to the standard curriculum, the National Education Ministry has also integrated arts, sports, and scientific activities to the EBA system.

İlginizi Çekebilir
NATO chief hails Turkey's medical aid to Europe
Turkey has sent aircraft carrying medical aid to the worst coronavirus-hit countries in Europe
Turkey sends medical aid to Italy, Spain
Turkey's aircrafts carrying medical aid for countries worst hit by a novel coronavirus in Europe.
Total of 98 Turkish expats die of coronavirus
Foreign Minister reported that authorities evacuated over 20,000 Turkish citizens from more than 50 countries.
Bill with sentence reductions due in Turkish parliament
Turkish justice minister reiterated that there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in prisons so far, stressing the state’s commitment to inmates’ health.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Bağış hesaplarına bloke konması Soylu'ya soruldu
Bağış hesaplarına bloke konması Soylu'ya soruldu
803
Türkiye'den İspanya ve İtalya'ya korona yardımı
Türkiye'den İspanya ve İtalya'ya korona yardımı
990
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ hastaneye kaldırıldı
Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ hastaneye kaldırıldı
95
LPG'ye indirim geliyor
LPG'ye indirim geliyor
114
Çin'den Türkiye'ye dana-koyun etinden uzak durun uyarısı
Çin'den Türkiye'ye dana-koyun etinden uzak durun uyarısı
317
Trump, koronayla boğuşan halkına araba satmaya çalışıyor
Trump, koronayla boğuşan halkına araba satmaya çalışıyor
90
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan hükümete mali yükü alın çağrısı
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu'ndan hükümete mali yükü alın çağrısı
1105
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir