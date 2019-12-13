taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8074
Euro
6.4825
Altın
1473.03
Borsa
110256.52
Gram Altın
275.151
Bitcoin
42144.32

Turkey summons US envoy over Armenian genocide claims

In reaction to yesterday’s passing of the Armenian genocide resolution by the US Senate, Ankara summoned US ambassador David Satterfield in the Turkish capital on Friday.

REUTERS | 13.12.2019 - 17:13..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey’s foreign ministry said on Friday it summoned the US ambassador to Ankara over a resolution passed by US lawmakers on the Armenian claims concerning 1915.

TURKEY OBJECTS TO THE PRESENTATION OF THE INCIDENTS AS GENOCIDE

The resolution was passed unanimously by the US Senate on Thursday, in a historic move that has enraged Turkey and dealt a blow to the already fragile ties between the NATO allies.

Turkey summons US envoy over Armenian genocide claims

Turkey's position on the events is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Ankara has condemned the move and said it was null and void, accusing US lawmakers of politicizing history.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ahmet Davutoğlu partisinin adını açıkladı

Ahmet Davutoğlu partisinin adını açıkladı

1105
Meral Akşener'den Babacan ve Davutoğlu'na destek

Meral Akşener'den Babacan ve Davutoğlu'na destek

548
Acun Ilıcalı'dan FOX TV'ye ağır eleştiri

Acun Ilıcalı'dan FOX TV'ye ağır eleştiri

112
İmamoğlu, Erdoğan'ın Kanal İstanbul sözlerine yanıt verdi

İmamoğlu, Erdoğan'ın Kanal İstanbul sözlerine yanıt verdi

587
Avrupa'da fuhuşa harcanan para

Avrupa'da fuhuşa harcanan para

206
Beşiktaş Avrupa'ya yenilgi ile veda etti

Beşiktaş Avrupa'ya yenilgi ile veda etti

120
Başakşehir Avrupa'da tur atladı

Başakşehir Avrupa'da tur atladı

309
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir