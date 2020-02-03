taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9847
Euro
6.6307
Altın
1575.66
Borsa
119176.93
Gram Altın
303.672
Bitcoin
56174.61

Turkey supports Arab League denouncing US' MidEast plan

Trump announced his so-called peace plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

AA | 03.02.2020 - 10:30..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey on Sunday announced its support for the Arab League's recent decision to reject the US' so-called peace plan for the Middle East.

"TURKEY WILL ALWAYS STAND BY PALESTINE"

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters that he hoped for the same unity from the members of the pan-Arab bloc at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee Ministerial to be held Monday in Saudi Arabia's capital Jeddah to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Cavusoglu emphasized that Turkey's stance on the issue had remained consistent.

Turkey supports Arab League denouncing US' MidEast plan

He said Turkey would always stand by Palestine on the issue of jurisdiction over Jerusalem, adding that he would hold meetings with his Palestinian, Malaysian and Kuwaiti counterparts at the OIC summit. "We need to stand against this unacceptable plan by preserving this unity and solidarity," said Cavusoglu, adding: "We will issue a clear declaration at Jeddah."

He also emphasized that a peace plan must be within parameters previously set by the UN, adding that Turkey saw the UN's statement against the U.S. plan as "highly positive."

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish president to attend meeting with Ukraine
The Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that Turkish-Ukrainian defense cooperation was moving to joint production when defense officials from the countries met in Kyiv on Jan. 26.
Turkish soldiers martyred in Assad regime attacks
In a statement by Turkey's Defense Ministry, it’s been said that says regime forces' attack also injures 9 soldiers.
Quake rocks western Turkey for second time in a day
4.6-magnitude-earthquake struck at depth of 3.7 miles, says Turkey's Disaster Management Authority.
4.6-magnitude earthquake causes panic in western Turkey
According to the Emergency Management Authority, the earthquake struck at a depth of 3.7 miles.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Görevde olan bekçi sayısı ve maaşları

Görevde olan bekçi sayısı ve maaşları

2437
İdlib'de 4 asker şehit oldu, 9 asker yaralandı

İdlib'de 4 asker şehit oldu, 9 asker yaralandı

635
Avustralya'nın başkent bölgesinde 55 bin hektar kül oldu

Avustralya'nın başkent bölgesinde 55 bin hektar kül oldu

93
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Ukrayna yolcusu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan Ukrayna yolcusu

195
Çin'de 60 milyon insan karantina altında

Çin'de 60 milyon insan karantina altında

29
Malatya'da şüpheli şahsa müdahale eden 3 bekçi yaralandı

Malatya'da şüpheli şahsa müdahale eden 3 bekçi yaralandı

86
Evlenmek isteyen birçok çift 02.02.2020 tarihini seçti

Evlenmek isteyen birçok çift 02.02.2020 tarihini seçti

47
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir