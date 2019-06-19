Turkey supports UN report findings on Khashoggi murder

Turkey strongly supports a UN report urging an investigation into those responsible for the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, according to Turkey's foreign minister.

"Strongly endorse UN Rapporteur Agnes Callamard's recommendations for elucidating Khashoggi’s murder & holding those responsible accountable," Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

"SAUDI ARABIA IS RESPONSIBLE"

A UN report on Wednesday said the murder of Khashoggi "constituted an extrajudicial killing" for which "Saudi Arabia is responsible."

In the report, Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary, or arbitrary executions, said she found "credible evidence" to further probe Saudi officials’ individual liability in the Khashoggi killing, including Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Urging the kingdom to apologize to Turkey for "the abuse of its diplomatic privileges and the violation of the prohibition against extra territorial use of force," the report also urged further investigations by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the FBI.