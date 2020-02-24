Turkey suspends railway services amid virus fear

Trans Asian Express, Van-Tehran passenger, freight train services temporarily halted as of Feb. 23, railway authority says

Turkey suspended railway services over its Iranian border due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, to Iran.

ALL TRAIN SERVICES WERE TEMPORARILY HALTED

"Reciprocal services between Turkey and Iran of the Trans-Asia Express and Van-Tehran passenger trains and freight trains were temporarily halted as of 5.00 p.m. local time (1400GMT) on Sunday," the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) announced on Monday.

The statement cited Turkey's temporary border closure with the country on Sunday.

Ankara also halted flights from Iran to prevent the spread of the virus.