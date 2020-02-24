taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1524
Euro
6.6568
Altın
1681.27
Borsa
114090.9
Gram Altın
332.837
Bitcoin
60056.68

Turkey suspends railway services amid virus fear

The move came as the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has been increasing, with the latest official death toll at 12.

AA | 24.02.2020 - 13:06..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Trans Asian Express, Van-Tehran passenger, freight train services temporarily halted as of Feb. 23, railway authority says

Turkey suspended railway services over its Iranian border due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, to Iran.

ALL TRAIN SERVICES WERE TEMPORARILY HALTED

"Reciprocal services between Turkey and Iran of the Trans-Asia Express and Van-Tehran passenger trains and freight trains were temporarily halted as of 5.00 p.m. local time (1400GMT) on Sunday," the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) announced on Monday.

Turkey suspends railway services amid virus fear

The statement cited Turkey's temporary border closure with the country on Sunday.

Ankara also halted flights from Iran to prevent the spread of the virus.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey’s 3rd drill ship expected to operate soon
Turkish minister of energy and natural resources has announced that the purchase of the third drill ship from Britain had come to an end.
International arrival flights from Iran halted by Turkey
After the measures have been taken, all the passengers coming from Iran to Turkey have been checked by the health officials.
PKK suspects arrested in southern Turkey
Police records say that suspects were members of opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).
US declares support to Turkey after Assad regime attacks
"We stand by our NATO Ally Turkey against these actions," US State Department said in a statement.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Rumlarda Fransız gemisi ve ABD üssü sevinci
Rumlarda Fransız gemisi ve ABD üssü sevinci
120
Ali Koç'un taraftarların üzerine yürüdüğü anlar
Ali Koç'un taraftarların üzerine yürüdüğü anlar
219
Fransa'da kadın imam, cuma namazı kıldırdı
Fransa'da kadın imam, cuma namazı kıldırdı
462
Ozan Tufan: Böyle bir şey olabilir mi
Ozan Tufan: Böyle bir şey olabilir mi
200
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu: Suriye'de neden savaşıyoruz
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu: Suriye'de neden savaşıyoruz
499
Çin, Uygur Türklerine yardımları kesti
Çin, Uygur Türklerine yardımları kesti
128
Can Yaman, yine İtalya'da
Can Yaman, yine İtalya'da
83
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir