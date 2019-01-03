Turkey takes over FETO-linked schools in Pakistan

Turkey Maarif Foundation took over the management of education institutions once linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in Pakistan. In a written statement, the foundation said Pak-Turk Cag Education Foundation schools were handed over to Turkey’s education body.

FETO-LINKED SCHOOLS

Last month, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the government to declare the FETO a terror group and ruled the handing over of the FETO-linked schools to the Turkey Maarif Foundation.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured. Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.