taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4804
Euro
6.243
Altın
1292.26
Borsa
88865.01
Gram Altın
227.918

Turkey takes over FETO-linked schools in Pakistan

Turkey Maarif Foundation to run schools in Pakistan once linked to FETO, terror group behind the defeated coup in Turkey.

AA | 03.01.2019 - 10:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey Maarif Foundation took over the management of education institutions once linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in Pakistan. In a written statement, the foundation said Pak-Turk Cag Education Foundation schools were handed over to Turkey’s education body.

FETO-LINKED SCHOOLS

Last month, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the government to declare the FETO a terror group and ruled the handing over of the FETO-linked schools to the Turkey Maarif Foundation.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured. Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Oğulcan Engin Şeyma Subaşı'yı sildi

Oğulcan Engin Şeyma Subaşı'yı sildi

42
K.Kore'de depremler Kim Jong'un denemelerinden çıktı

K.Kore'de depremler Kim Jong'un denemelerinden çıktı

46
Dolar gece yarısı ani yükseliş yaşayıp tekrar indi

Dolar gece yarısı ani yükseliş yaşayıp tekrar indi

118
Meteoroloji'den İstanbul için kar alarmı

Meteoroloji'den İstanbul için kar alarmı

14
Hayatta kalabilmek için yılana sarıldılar

Hayatta kalabilmek için yılana sarıldılar

13
ABD'de Kongre üyeleri yemin edecek

ABD'de Kongre üyeleri yemin edecek

30
Çimentocular geri adım attı

Çimentocular geri adım attı

36
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir