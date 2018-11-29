taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.1843
Euro
5.9164
Altın
1226.34
Borsa
95367.58
Gram Altın
204.267

Turkey to address challenges of the global economy at G20

President Erdogan speaks to journalists before traveling to Argentina to attend an economic summit.

AA | 29.11.2018 - 09:45..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
Turkey to address challenges of the global economy at G20

Turkey and other nations will address challenges faced by the global economy at this week’s G20 summit in Argentina, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday.

“We will determine the steps that we will take to eliminate the main risks to the world economy by evaluating the global economic outlook,” Erdoğan said while speaking to journalists at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport before departing for Buenos Aires, where the two-day meeting will be held beginning Friday.

"WORLD NEEDS FREE AND FAIR TRADE"

He warned that the issue of trade was recently causing serious controversy due to the unilateral protectionist actions of some countries. “Free and fair international trade is one of the key elements of global economic growth,” he said.

Turkey to address challenges of the global economy at G20

Erdoğan said education, health, employment, agriculture, development and energy issues would also be addressed.

He reiterated plans to pay official visits to Paraguay and Venezuela from Dec. 2-3 after attending the G20 summit.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Trafik cezası kesilirken çığlık atan kadın konuştu

Trafik cezası kesilirken çığlık atan kadın konuştu

275
Demet Akalın ile Okan Kurt barıştı

Demet Akalın ile Okan Kurt barıştı

79
Pentagon'un S-400 raporu

Pentagon'un S-400 raporu

69
Terörist Murat Karayılan'dan itiraf gibi talimat

Terörist Murat Karayılan'dan itiraf gibi talimat

21
Yargıtay'ın cemevi kararı

Yargıtay'ın cemevi kararı

310
Adriana Lima'dan Metin Hara'ya evlilik mesajı

Adriana Lima'dan Metin Hara'ya evlilik mesajı

35
Meclis'te İYİ Parti ile HDP arasında 'Öcalan' tartışması

Meclis'te İYİ Parti ile HDP arasında 'Öcalan' tartışması

41
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir