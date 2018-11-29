Turkey to address challenges of the global economy at G20

Turkey and other nations will address challenges faced by the global economy at this week’s G20 summit in Argentina, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday.

“We will determine the steps that we will take to eliminate the main risks to the world economy by evaluating the global economic outlook,” Erdoğan said while speaking to journalists at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport before departing for Buenos Aires, where the two-day meeting will be held beginning Friday.

"WORLD NEEDS FREE AND FAIR TRADE"

He warned that the issue of trade was recently causing serious controversy due to the unilateral protectionist actions of some countries. “Free and fair international trade is one of the key elements of global economic growth,” he said.

Erdoğan said education, health, employment, agriculture, development and energy issues would also be addressed.

He reiterated plans to pay official visits to Paraguay and Venezuela from Dec. 2-3 after attending the G20 summit.