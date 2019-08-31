Turkey to apply safe-zone in Syria

Turkey will apply its own plan of action, if Turkish soldiers are not allowed to control safe-zone in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"WE HAVE NO PATIENCE"

“Turkey has no time and patience and it wants safe-zone to be built along eastern Euphrates line, along Syria, as soon as possible,” he said.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.