Turkey to attend UN International Labour Organization session

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay will attend the centenary session of International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva on Monday.

The conference will run through June 21. This year's session will bring together more than 5,000 delegates from 187 countries to find solutions to challenges the world is facing, the organization said on its website.

Oktay will address participants at high-level sessions of the conference. Oktay is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the participating countries.

Turkey's Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk will also attend the conference.

Over 40 heads of state and government, workers and employers are expected to hold a session to address the issue of violence and workplace harassment. The conference is expected to be the highest-level international event organized in Geneva in recent years.