Turkey to begin remote university classes starting end of March

The head of Turkey's top higher education body announced on Wednesday that universities would begin providing online classes on March 23 amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

MAJOR UNIVERSITIES WILL CONTRIBUTE TO THE INITIATIVE

With schools, universities and colleges closed since March 13 amid efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, education has been yet another field severely affected by the coronavirus disease, said Yekta Sarac, the head of Turkey's Council of Higher Education.

Upon the review of legislation, infrastructure, human resources, content and practice about remote education, Sarac told reporters that the council had found that the majority of universities in the country would be able to contribute to the initiative.

He said that over 6,000 lecturers and 50,000 students have been trained for online education over the past two years, thus easing the transition.

Sarac noted that universities lacking the necessary digital infrastructure would have access to a content cluster prepared in collaboration between the council and Ministry of National Education.