Turkey to bring citizens home from Europe

Turkey last week closed its border gates to passengers from Germany, Spain, France, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, and the Netherlands to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

AA | 17.03.2020 - 13:45..
Over 3,600 Turkish citizens in nine countries Turkey has banned entry from will be brought home via charter flights, the foreign minister announced Tuesday.

CITIZENS WILL BE TAKEN UNDER QUARANTINE

"Those 3,614 citizens will be brought home by 34 Turkish Airlines charter flights by midnight on Tuesday," Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Upon their return, the travelers will undergo quarantine in dorms in Istanbul and the northwestern province of Kocaeli to guard against possible cases of coronavirus, he added.

Out of 173,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,000, while more than 77,500 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The current number of active cases is more than 88,500 – 93% mild and 7% in critical condition.

Erdoğan to head urgent meeting on coronavirus crisis
Turkish Parliament will gather to coordinate the fight against coronavirus this Wednesday.
Gatherings banned, event venues, cafes closed due to outbreak
The Turkish government said in a statement that other measures include temporarily closing schools and universities, halting public events and activities, and suspending sports events.
Total numbers of coronavirus cases reach 47 in Turkey
New 29 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours, Turkish Health Minister announced.
Mass prayers in mosques suspended amid virus outbreak in Turkey
Mosques will stay open for people who want to do individual prayers, says head of Religious Affairs Directorate.
