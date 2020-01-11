taraftar değil haberciyiz
Turkey to build 500 homes in Albania

After the earthquake at the Adriatic coastal city of Durres on Nov. 26, Turkish President had said Turkey will support the victims.

AA | 11.01.2020 - 09:56..
The construction of hundreds of houses in Albania has began after a devastating earthquake hit the Adriatic nation in November, Turkey's Minister of Environment Murat Kurum said Friday.

PERMANENT RESIDENTS TO COVER THE WOUNDS

"We have started to prepare the construction of 500 houses and additional social equipment," said Kurum after meeting Albanian President Ilir Meta as part of an official visit to the capital, Tirana.

Kurum said Turkey's President Erdogan wanteed construction of the permanent residences to cover the wounds of Albanians after the earthquake. He added the reason for his visit is to talk about the evaluation phase of the projects, sign protocols and inform authorities.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) state aid agency delivered 500 food packages and 500 blankets to quake victims.

