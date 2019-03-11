taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.4488
Euro
6.1275
Altın
1297.215
Borsa
101538.28
Gram Altın
227.532

Turkey to clear the southern border of terrorists

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says Turkey to not allow terror corridor against itself in northern Syria.

AA | 11.03.2019 - 09:17..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday said Turkey will clear its southern border of terrorists, starting from Syria’s Manbij.

"SAFE ZONE FOR OUR BROTHERS"

Speaking at a campaign rally in Iskenderun district of southern Hatay province, Erdogan said that Turkey would give terrorists “lessons throughout our southern border starting from Manbij.”

Turkey to clear the southern border of terrorists


He recalled Turkey’s successful Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin and said his country will not allow a terror corridor against itself in northern Syria.  “We will establish a safe zone where our Syrian brothers can return home peacefully,” Erdoğan added.

Turkey to clear the southern border of terrorists

Since 2016, Turkey’s Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists, including Al-Bab, Afrin and Azaz, making it possible for Syrians who fled the violence there to return home.

Following the two successful operations, Turkey has vowed to carry out a counter-terrorist operation in Manbij and east of the Euphrates in northern Syria against the terrorist group YPG/PKK.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ezanı ıslıklayanlara protesto yürüyüşü gerçekleşti

Ezanı ıslıklayanlara protesto yürüyüşü gerçekleşti

159
Medel ile Quaresma arasında tansiyon yükseldi

Medel ile Quaresma arasında tansiyon yükseldi

26
Kuveytlilerin en çok sevdiği lider Erdoğan

Kuveytlilerin en çok sevdiği lider Erdoğan

70
Kız arkadaşının eski sevgilisine darp

Kız arkadaşının eski sevgilisine darp

121
Gebze-Halkalı demir yolu hattının çalışmaları bitti

Gebze-Halkalı demir yolu hattının çalışmaları bitti

41
Akdeniz'de Türkiye'i by-pass etme planı

Akdeniz'de Türkiye'i by-pass etme planı

27
Jennifer Lopez nişanlandı

Jennifer Lopez nişanlandı

11
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir